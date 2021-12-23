Brokerages Expect Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) to announce ($0.36) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Unity Biotechnology also reported earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($1.21). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.25). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Unity Biotechnology.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06.

A number of research firms have commented on UBX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.67.

NASDAQ UBX remained flat at $$1.54 during trading hours on Thursday. 28,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,587. Unity Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $9.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBX. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 74,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 12,428 shares during the last quarter. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

