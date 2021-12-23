Brokerages Expect Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.44 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) will announce $94.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $115.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.40 million. Xencor posted sales of $41.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 125.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xencor will report full-year sales of $215.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $138.50 million to $236.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $81.61 million, with estimates ranging from $25.78 million to $166.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06. Xencor had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $19.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XNCR shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xencor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

In other Xencor news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $134,175.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNCR. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Xencor by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Xencor by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Xencor by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Xencor by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 98.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $40.94. The stock had a trading volume of 5,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,896. Xencor has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $58.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -409.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

