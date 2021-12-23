Brokerages Set Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) PT at $225.57

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $225.14.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total transaction of $3,646,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,767 shares of company stock worth $28,451,649. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

ADP traded up $5.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.62. 1,340,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,655,547. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $159.31 and a one year high of $241.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $228.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.56.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

