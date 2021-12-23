Brokerages Set Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) Target Price at $88.40

Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.40.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BBWI shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Argus raised Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

BBWI stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $68.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,095,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,314,839. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.52.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 165.36% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.58%.

In other news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $400,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at $4,776,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at $263,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at $300,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at $9,853,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

