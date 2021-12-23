Brokerages Set FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Target Price at $94.00

FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.25.

Several analysts recently commented on FCFS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 46,422.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $67.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.04. FirstCash has a 1-year low of $54.85 and a 1-year high of $97.04.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that FirstCash will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.34%.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

