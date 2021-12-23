Brokerages Set IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) PT at $658.50

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $658.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth $219,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 99,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,858,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $640.03 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52-week low of $455.23 and a 52-week high of $706.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $626.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $643.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

