Brokerages Set Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) PT at $101.50

Shares of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $107.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

CSR stock traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,929. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 1 year low of $66.91 and a 1 year high of $111.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -385.38, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.42.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 0.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,028.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSR. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust by 859.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 19,445 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $509,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

