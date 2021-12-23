Brokerages Set NEXT plc (LON:NXT) PT at GBX 8,664.29

Shares of NEXT plc (LON:NXT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 8,664.29 ($114.47).

NXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,350 ($123.53) price target on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 8,800 ($116.26) price target on shares of NEXT in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,250 ($122.21) price target on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,350 ($123.53) price target on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NXT traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 7,906 ($104.45). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,004. NEXT has a 52-week low of GBX 6,902.40 ($91.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,484 ($112.09). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8,009.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7,985.24. The company has a market capitalization of £10.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.43, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.99.

In related news, insider Amanda James bought 108 shares of NEXT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,825 ($50.54) per share, with a total value of £4,131 ($5,457.79).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

