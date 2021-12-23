Brokerages Set Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Target Price at $142.60

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.60.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PZZA shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

NASDAQ:PZZA traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.12. The stock had a trading volume of 235,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,680. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -319.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93. Papa John’s International has a 12 month low of $78.41 and a 12 month high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.93 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 59.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is -341.46%.

In other Papa John’s International news, CEO Robert Lynch sold 12,500 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $1,668,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 4,000 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $532,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,350 shares of company stock worth $2,694,256. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the first quarter worth about $138,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 33.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 14.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 194.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 8,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the second quarter worth about $470,000. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

