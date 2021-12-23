Brokerages Set Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target at $25.55

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.55.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WOOF. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of WOOF stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $19.70. 65,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,886,498. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.73. Petco Health and Wellness has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $31.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion and a PE ratio of 40.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian Larose acquired 5,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,681.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 3.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 262.5% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 264,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 7.8% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

