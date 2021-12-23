Brokerages Set Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) PT at $17.25

Shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

PVG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Pretium Resources to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Pretium Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 77.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in Pretium Resources during the third quarter worth $101,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Pretium Resources in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PVG traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.87. The stock had a trading volume of 648,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,029. Pretium Resources has a 52 week low of $8.29 and a 52 week high of $14.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -86.69 and a beta of 0.83.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Pretium Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

