Brokerages Set Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Price Target at $38.00

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company.
PUK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Prudential in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.
Shares of Prudential stock opened at $33.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.30. Prudential has a fifty-two week low of $31.74 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99.
About Prudential
Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.
