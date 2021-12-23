Brokerages Set Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Price Target at $38.00

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company.

PUK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Prudential in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Get Prudential alerts:

Shares of Prudential stock opened at $33.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.30. Prudential has a fifty-two week low of $31.74 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Prudential by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,225,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,909,000 after acquiring an additional 397,171 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Prudential by 13.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,943,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,344,000 after acquiring an additional 358,171 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential by 4.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,593,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,703,000 after purchasing an additional 66,243 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential by 19.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,121,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,945,000 after purchasing an additional 185,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Prudential by 2.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 921,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,089,000 after acquiring an additional 20,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.