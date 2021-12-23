Brokerages Set Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Target Price at $299.79

Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $296.66.

SQ has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Square from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities raised Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on Square from $380.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 19,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.67, for a total transaction of $4,888,852.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.08, for a total transaction of $2,420,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,806 shares of company stock worth $18,092,716 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Square by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,760,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,036,683,000 after buying an additional 195,530 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,593,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,260,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,690 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,538,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,189 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,559,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,111,528,000 after purchasing an additional 679,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQ traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.35. 190,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,803,124. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $77.66 billion, a PE ratio of 156.43, a P/E/G ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 2.39. Square has a fifty-two week low of $157.57 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.25.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Square will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

