Brokerages Set Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Target Price at $38.75

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.75.

VMEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Vimeo in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Vimeo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Vimeo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Vimeo from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Vimeo from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

VMEO stock opened at $18.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.21 and its 200 day moving average is $34.26. Vimeo has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $58.00.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $100.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.06 million. Vimeo had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.17%. Research analysts predict that Vimeo will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

