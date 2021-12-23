Brokers Offer Predictions for Neogen Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Neogen in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 22nd. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.17. William Blair also issued estimates for Neogen’s FY2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $130.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.06 million. Neogen had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 7.64%. Neogen’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of NEOG opened at $44.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 83.98 and a beta of 0.42. Neogen has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $48.85.

In other news, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 5,700 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $251,085.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 15,998 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $699,432.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEOG. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Neogen by 100.0% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Neogen by 100.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Neogen in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Neogen by 90.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Neogen by 179.6% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

