Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Shares Bought by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 99.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 139,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 69,425 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 19.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BEP opened at $35.27 on Thursday. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $32.85 and a 12 month high of $49.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.78 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.304 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -152.50%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Friday, September 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.42.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.