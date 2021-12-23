BSCPAD Price Tops $1.30 on Exchanges (BSCPAD)

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 23rd. BSCPAD has a total market capitalization of $102.79 million and $12.56 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BSCPAD coin can currently be bought for $1.30 or 0.00002657 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BSCPAD has traded down 25.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00056903 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,935.73 or 0.08059499 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,574.88 or 0.99470451 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00073834 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00052859 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 46.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007130 BTC.

BSCPAD Coin Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,211,621 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

Buying and Selling BSCPAD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCPAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BSCPAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

