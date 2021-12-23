BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.77 Million

Brokerages expect BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) to post $32.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for BTRS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.60 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BTRS will report full year sales of $130.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $130.00 million to $130.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $153.80 million, with estimates ranging from $151.50 million to $156.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BTRS.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07).

Several analysts recently commented on BTRS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BTRS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of BTRS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of BTRS from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BTRS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

In other BTRS news, CEO Flint A. Lane acquired 34,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $235,200.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Juli Spottiswood acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 111,000 shares of company stock valued at $770,478 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in BTRS by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 3rd quarter worth about $440,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BTRS by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,856 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of BTRS by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 61,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of BTRS by 428.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 177,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 144,281 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTRS stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $8.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,524. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.60. BTRS has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 0.21.

BTRS

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

