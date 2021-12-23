Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BZLFY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Bunzl from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunzl currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,371.50.

OTCMKTS BZLFY opened at $39.49 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.06.

About Bunzl

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

