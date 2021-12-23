Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Shares Gap Up to $9.99

Shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.99, but opened at $10.35. Burford Capital shares last traded at $10.35, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Burford Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.63.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BUR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Burford Capital by 63.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,271,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,210,000 after acquiring an additional 492,617 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Burford Capital by 136.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 381,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 220,145 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Burford Capital by 23.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 574,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 109,000 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its position in Burford Capital by 5.8% in the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 842,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,749,000 after acquiring an additional 46,373 shares during the period. Finally, Velanne Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Burford Capital by 68.0% during the second quarter. Velanne Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,359,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,130,000 after purchasing an additional 550,269 shares in the last quarter.

Burford Capital Company Profile (NYSE:BUR)

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

