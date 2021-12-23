Burger Swap (BURGER) Hits Market Cap of $58.31 Million

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. One Burger Swap coin can currently be bought for about $3.36 or 0.00006583 BTC on exchanges. Burger Swap has a market cap of $58.31 million and $18.24 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Burger Swap

Burger Swap (CRYPTO:BURGER) is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 17,749,583 coins and its circulating supply is 17,374,583 coins. The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org . Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Burger Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burger Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burger Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

