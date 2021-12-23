CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $68.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.56 million. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:CAMP traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.61. 1,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,659. The firm has a market cap of $273.05 million, a P/E ratio of -9.75, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.06. CalAmp has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $14.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.10.
CAMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on CalAmp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum downgraded CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.
About CalAmp
CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.
