Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 31,978 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $31,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACT Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 4,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 23,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $116.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.76. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.12 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.