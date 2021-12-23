Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 165,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,210 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $35,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Honeywell International by 97.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $201.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $138.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $194.55 and a one year high of $236.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.76.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.39%.

HON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.00.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

