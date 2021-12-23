Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $30.81 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 4.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 506,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,663 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $30,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 86,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after buying an additional 6,161 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 901,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,937,000 after buying an additional 31,435 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of SPLV opened at $66.85 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $53.62 and a 1 year high of $67.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.