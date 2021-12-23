Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 35,089 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,089 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $28,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 229.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.4% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 68.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 35.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $109.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.61. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

