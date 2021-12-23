Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 113,900 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,711,970 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 113,900 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $24,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,718,176 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,409,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,021 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,277,630 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $435,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,441 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 37.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,322,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849,342 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,934,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $236,788,000 after purchasing an additional 914,937 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 90.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,132,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $195,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on F. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.85.

Ford Motor stock opened at $20.14 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $80.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In other Ford Motor news, Director Alexandra Ford English acquired 38,789 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Catherine A. O’callaghan sold 72,956 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $1,478,088.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,456. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

