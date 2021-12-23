Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 4,862 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,722 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,862 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $69,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,669,058,000 after acquiring an additional 162,299 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,142,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,234,219,000 after acquiring an additional 377,198 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,456,701,000 after acquiring an additional 190,411 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Home Depot by 5.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,086,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,259,741,000 after acquiring an additional 360,844 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,389,966 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,399,916,000 after acquiring an additional 99,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $395.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $386.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Several research firms have commented on HD. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.83.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

