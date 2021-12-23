Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Raised to C$166.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$160.00 to C$166.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.68% from the stock’s previous close.

CNR has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a C$121.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Loop Capital downgraded Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating and set a C$157.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$138.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$151.26.

Shares of TSE:CNR opened at C$155.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.39. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$125.00 and a one year high of C$168.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$160.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$145.67. The company has a market cap of C$109.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.47.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.41 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.48 billion. Analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 6.8300002 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Ghislain Houle sold 5,485 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$161.43, for a total value of C$885,428.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,942,149.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

