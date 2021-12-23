Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) Trading 12% Higher

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL)’s share price traded up 12% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.05 and last traded at $7.84. 74,697 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 93,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Candel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Candel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Candel Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.68 and a current ratio of 20.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84.

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Candel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CADL. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $12,195,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $542,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $115,000.

About Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL)

Candel Therapeutics Inc is a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel oncolytic viral immunotherapies. The company’s product pipeline includes CAN-2409 and CAN-3110. Candel Therapeutics Inc is based in NEEDHAM, Mass.

