Capital One Financial Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 20th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.09. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.43 EPS.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on COP. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.57.

NYSE:COP opened at $71.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $93.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $38.77 and a 1 year high of $77.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.31.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.76%.

In other news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $2,063,807.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.