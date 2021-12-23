Capital & Regional Plc (LON:CAL) Insider Stuart Wetherly Sells 2,487 Shares

Capital & Regional Plc (LON:CAL) insider Stuart Wetherly sold 2,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.77), for a total value of £1,442.46 ($1,905.75).

Shares of Capital & Regional stock opened at GBX 60 ($0.79) on Thursday. Capital & Regional Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 54 ($0.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 96.31 ($1.27). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 60.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 67.47. The firm has a market cap of £99.24 million and a PE ratio of -0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.35.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Capital & Regional to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 50 ($0.66) to GBX 70 ($0.92) in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of the local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a portfolio of in-town shopping centres.

