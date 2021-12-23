CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Issues Earnings Results

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CarMax had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:KMX opened at $127.87 on Thursday. CarMax has a twelve month low of $90.29 and a twelve month high of $155.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.74.

KMX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Guggenheim lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.58.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

