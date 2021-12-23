Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Acquired by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161,872 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $20,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 72.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at $147,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 1.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 23,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 42.8% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 0.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 39,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $52.52 on Thursday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The stock has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.41 and a 200 day moving average of $52.98.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.94.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

