Cascades (TSE:CAS) PT Lowered to C$19.50

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial to C$19.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 46.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Cascades to a “hold” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lowered shares of Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Cascades from C$19.00 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Cascades from C$22.75 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.21.

Cascades stock traded down C$0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$13.31. The stock had a trading volume of 765,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,677. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32. Cascades has a 52-week low of C$12.82 and a 52-week high of C$18.48. The firm has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$14.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.94.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1,000.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cascades will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

