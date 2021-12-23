Cascades (TSE:CAS) PT Lowered to C$19.50

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial to C$19.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 46.51% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Cascades to a “hold” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lowered shares of Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Cascades from C$19.00 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Cascades from C$22.75 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.21.
Cascades stock traded down C$0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$13.31. The stock had a trading volume of 765,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,677. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32. Cascades has a 52-week low of C$12.82 and a 52-week high of C$18.48. The firm has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$14.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.94.
About Cascades
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.
