Casper (CSPR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18.20 Million

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Casper coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000257 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. Casper has a market capitalization of $380.37 million and approximately $18.20 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00057470 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,090.18 or 0.08045930 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,805.94 or 0.99941974 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00073412 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00053951 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 46.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006933 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,553,683,902 coins and its circulating supply is 2,911,713,232 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

