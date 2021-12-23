Cavalier Investments LLC Grows Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Cavalier Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 85.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FICO opened at $430.26 on Thursday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $342.89 and a 12-month high of $553.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $444.50. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.25.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.55. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 205.21% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total value of $186,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FICO. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $543.71.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

