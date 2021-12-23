CD Private Equity Fund I Declares Interim Dividend of $0.24 (ASX:CD1)

CD Private Equity Fund I (ASX:CD1) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.235 per share on Thursday, January 20th. This represents a yield of 15.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th.

CD Private Equity Fund I Company Profile

CD Private Equity Fund I is a co-sponsored fund of Cordish Private Ventures LLC and Dixon Advisory and Superannuation Services Pty Ltd., Investment Arm. It specializes in fund of fund investments in buyout funds focused on small to lower middle-markets in the United States.

