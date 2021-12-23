CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,777 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,846 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in CDW were worth $42,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the second quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CDW by 4.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of CDW by 7.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 189,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,174,000 after buying an additional 12,695 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of CDW by 1.5% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 75,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,227,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in CDW by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $198.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.45. CDW Co. has a one year low of $125.46 and a one year high of $203.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.09%.

CDW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $663,918.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,944 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

