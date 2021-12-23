Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Purchases 18,000 Shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Limelight Networks were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLNW. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $188,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,553,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 141,720 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 206,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 59,928 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 76,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 20,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 189,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 93,858 shares in the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LLNW shares. Raymond James upgraded Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Limelight Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.04.

Shares of Limelight Networks stock opened at $3.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $5.61.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $55.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.39 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 27.43% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

