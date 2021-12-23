Celo One Day Trading Volume Tops $130.94 Million (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, Celo has traded up 25% against the US dollar. Celo has a total market cap of $1.77 billion and $130.94 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for about $4.83 or 0.00009892 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00057573 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,929.04 or 0.08043240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00074839 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,641.57 or 0.99575538 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00054661 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 43.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007030 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo was first traded on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,204,495 coins. The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . Celo’s official website is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

