Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Shares Gap Up to $4.64

Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.64, but opened at $4.79. Celularity shares last traded at $4.79, with a volume of 464 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CELU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celularity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities started coverage on Celularity in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on Celularity in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Celularity in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Celularity in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celularity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.47.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $10.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celularity Inc will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Celularity in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celularity in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celularity in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celularity in the third quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celularity in the third quarter worth about $179,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celularity Company Profile (NASDAQ:CELU)

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

