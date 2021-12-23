Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

CVE has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.50 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.18.

CVE stock opened at $12.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $13.48. The stock has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.93 and a beta of 3.01.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.09). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 213.3% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

