CGI (NYSE:GIB) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $96.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.32% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$127.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$132.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.23.

GIB stock opened at $87.02 on Thursday. CGI has a 52 week low of $74.58 and a 52 week high of $93.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.04.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 20.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CGI will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in CGI by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,322,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,351,000 after acquiring an additional 58,261 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CGI during the 3rd quarter worth about $486,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in CGI by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in CGI during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in CGI by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 205,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,426,000 after acquiring an additional 38,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

CGI Company Profile

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

