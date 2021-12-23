Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH) Insider Martin Andersson Acquires 160,000 Shares of Stock

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH) insider Martin Andersson bought 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of £32,000 ($42,277.71).

Martin Andersson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chaarat Gold alerts:

On Friday, October 8th, Martin Andersson purchased 1,000 shares of Chaarat Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £230 ($303.87).

On Tuesday, September 28th, Martin Andersson bought 1,448,437 shares of Chaarat Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of £347,624.88 ($459,274.51).

CGH stock opened at GBX 20 ($0.26) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £137.88 million and a PE ratio of -20.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 20.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.84. Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited has a one year low of GBX 18.25 ($0.24) and a one year high of GBX 31.48 ($0.42).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.79) price target on shares of Chaarat Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

About Chaarat Gold

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. It owns and operates the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan mine in Armenia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Chaarat Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chaarat Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.