Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Purchased by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 1,503.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,001 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $6,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 21.6% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 200.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at $1,964,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 14.3% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHTR. UBS Group downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $810.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $740.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $869.00 to $847.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $782.20.

In other news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $639.79 on Thursday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $585.45 and a 12-month high of $825.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market cap of $114.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $676.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $720.04.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

