Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) PT Raised to $157.00

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) had its target price increased by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $141.60 to $157.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 51.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LNG. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.33.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $103.68 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy has a 1-year low of $57.28 and a 1-year high of $113.40. The company has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($5.55). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 46.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.84) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 312.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,013,077 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $196,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,514 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,503,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 224.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,281,655 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $111,171,000 after buying an additional 887,145 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 366.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,006,348 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,291,000 after buying an additional 790,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 41.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,645,980 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $258,434,000 after buying an additional 772,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

