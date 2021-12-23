Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $153.24

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $153.24 and last traded at $152.66, with a volume of 205408 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $150.72.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHH shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Choice Hotels International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital cut Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.30.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.11 and a 200 day moving average of $129.13.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.15. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 258.96% and a net margin of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $323.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

In other news, SVP Simone Wu sold 1,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $244,683.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 4,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total value of $564,585.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 280.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 77.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 57.0% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile (NYSE:CHH)

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.