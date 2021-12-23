Chronos Wealth Management LLC Buys 7,476 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 330.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,737 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,476 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.4% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 289.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,269,338,000 after buying an additional 15,317,971 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 238.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,598,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678,710 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 274.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,820,806 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,827,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466,365 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 688.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,584,220 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $958,882,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 298.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,843,596 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,003,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wedbush cut NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.07.

NVDA stock opened at $294.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $735 billion, a PE ratio of 90.60, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.37. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 4.93%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 559,731 shares of company stock worth $181,730,212. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

