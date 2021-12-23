Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cintas had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CTAS opened at $428.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.48. Cintas has a twelve month low of $314.62 and a twelve month high of $461.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $435.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $403.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.95%.

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total transaction of $1,200,064.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total transaction of $8,546,004.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,392 shares of company stock worth $17,617,203. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $365.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $466.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.60.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

